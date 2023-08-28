Bayhaven Food and Wine Festival returns this fall Bayhaven Food and Wine Festival returns this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is back for a third year.

The festival will take place Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 in Charlotte. Chefs from all over the country will come together in the Queen City’s uptown and historic west side neighborhoods.

This year’s festival includes lots of educational opportunities and dining experiences. One of the biggest events is the Everybody Is A Star: Tasting Tent on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can expect more than 50 food and beverage talents to take part in a battle of food cities.

Chef Greg Collier joined us to make a signature French toast dish. You can visit his restaurants, Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk, for a taste of his cuisines.

Tickets are still available for the BayHaven Food and Wine Festival. You can visit their website for more information and to purchase tickets.

