Celebrating National Red Wine Day with Assorted Table Wine & Shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After a long day, some indulge in a glass of wine. It is estimated 60 percent of wine drinkers prefer red, and today, they can celebrate their favorite wine. Joshua Villapando joined us to talk about red wines.

The most popular red wines are merlot, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel. Villapando, from Assorted Table Wine & Shop, said red is often associated with heartier foods and cooler weather.

Villapando brought three red wine favorites with him. He recommends Terra D’Oro Zinfandel for an everyday wine and it’s affordable for just $19.99. For special occasions, he recommends Donatella Cinelli Colombini Rosso di Montalcino - $36.99. He recommends Chateau Picard for gifting.

For more information on wines, you can visit Assorted Table Wine & Shop's website.

