Experiencing food from around the world

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Santhoshi Radhakrishnan joined us in the QC Kitchen to make Chicken tikka masala.

The dish is made up of grilled chicken and veggies in a creamy red sauce.

Radhakrishnan is no stranger to giving people step-by-step instructions on how to make Indian cuisines. She owns Santhoshi’s Kitchen and offers hands-on cooking experiences.

Radhakrishnan’s cooking classes are perfect for any occasion. She offers a variety of activities and she supplies all of the ingredients. People are welcome to bring wine of their choice.

For more information, you can visit Santhoshi’s Kitchen’s website.

