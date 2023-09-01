CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is National Burnt Ends Day, and to celebrate, Pitmaster Matt Barry from Midwood Smokehouse joined us in the QC Kitchen. Burnt Ends started out as a snack for those waiting to get some BBQ, it has gone on to become a favorite for most barbecue lovers.

Pitmaster Matt walked us through how to make top notch burnt ends. They are caramelized cubes of brisket tossed in our cola barbecue sauce. The key to delicious burnt ends is getting the rub and sauce just right.

Pitmaster Matt shared an All Purpose Grilling Rub with us.

All Purpose Grilling Rub Recipe

1 cup kosher salt 1 cup granulated sugar 1/2 cup paprika 3 T chili powder 3 T black pepper 1tsp dry mustard 1tsp crushed red pepper .5 tsp cumin .5 tsp onion powder Mix all ingredients in a medium non reactive metal bowl until combined. Store in an air tight jar for up to 3 month.

For more information, visit their website.

