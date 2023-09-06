Making grilled summer squash with whipped ricotta Here’s what you need to make it at home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s nothing like cooking up a healthy meal and using local produce and meat.

You can find quality ingredients at the University City Farmers Market, which is every Saturday from now until November. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Before heading to the market, we learned a recipe to get you started.

Tiore McFarland, a personal chef and culinary instructor, and Samantha DeRosa with Farmers Market Management Service joined us for more on the farmers market as well as how to make grilled summer squash with whipped ricotta and crispy okra and mushrooms.

Here’s what you need to make it at home:

Ingredients:

Grilled vegetables:

2 medium zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise

2 medium squash, thinly sliced lengthwise

6-8 okra, thinly sliced on the bias

4-6 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and sliced thin

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon avocado oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Whipped Ricotta:

1 cup whole milk ricotta

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons mint, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

To grill squash : Preheat a grill pan over medium high heat. Brush grill with oil using pastry brush. Combine zucchini and squash in a large bowl. Toss gently in bowl with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Using tongs, transfer zucchini and squash to grill pan until dark grill marks appear. One to two minutes per side. Remove from grill pan and set aside

: Preheat a grill pan over medium high heat. Brush grill with oil using pastry brush. Combine zucchini and squash in a large bowl. Toss gently in bowl with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Using tongs, transfer zucchini and squash to grill pan until dark grill marks appear. One to two minutes per side. Remove from grill pan and set aside To crisp okra and mushrooms : Add oil to pan to high heat. Add okra and mushrooms and cook until golden brown and crisp. Season with salt and pepper

: Add oil to pan to high heat. Add okra and mushrooms and cook until golden brown and crisp. Season with salt and pepper To whip ricotta : Add ingredients to the bowl of a food processor with a metal blade and whip until smooth, about one minute or combine ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth, about 2 minutes

: Add ingredients to the bowl of a food processor with a metal blade and whip until smooth, about one minute or combine ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth, about 2 minutes To serve: Spread ricotta on bottom of serving plate. Arrange zucchini and squash over ricotta and add crispy okra and mushrooms on top. Serve immediately

