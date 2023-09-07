How to make the best fried fish sandwich Happening this weekend, the Gilwood Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to pull up a seat and grab a plate for the annual fish fry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Home cooking always hits the spot when you’re hungry and a local church is doing that by dropping some fish into the fryer.

Happening this weekend, the Gilwood Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to pull up a seat and grab a plate for the annual fish fry.

It’s happening Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 2993 Odell School Road in Concord.

Matt Love, coordinator of the Gilwood Fish Fry, was in the QC Kitchen to share some secrets behind the best fish sandwich.

Here’s how to make it at home!

Ingredients:

Flounder fillets (3-5 pieces per pound)

Fish breader (flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, bread crumbs)

Tartar sauce

White slaw

Fries

Hushpuppies

Peanut Oil

White sandwich bread

Instructions:

Heat peanut oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Make sure flounder is thawed and rinse with cold water

Toss flounder in batter in bowl until batter sticks to flounder

Shake off excess batter before dropping in hot fryer

Once dropped fish in batter, remove approximately four minutes (depends on size of fish). Stir after a minute so fish do not stick together

Remove fish from fryer into bowl lined with paper towel

You may also like: South End Shuffle returns for 10th annual event

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.