Making piadas with Piada Italian Street Food The dish is made of a thin-crust dough and is filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A special guest joined us in the QC Kitchen and taught us how to make a uniquely Italian dish.

Joel Mayo, general manager of Piada Italian Street Food, came by and made us some piadas.

The calzone-like creation is made of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled.

He prepared a caprese piada, which is filled with cheese, tomatoes, arugula and basil pesto, as well as an avocado piada, which contained bacon, cheese, arugula, avocado, sweet corn, tomatoes and basil ailoi.

Piada Italian Street Food has three locations, one in both the Cotswold and University City areas, and another in Morrisville, up toward Chapel Hill.

