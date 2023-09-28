Charlotte VegFest 2023 brings vegan refreshments to Camp North End

The annual vegan festival helps give people diet solutions without meat.

Charlotte VegFest 2023 brings vegan refreshments to Camp North End

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever thought about eating less meat, or getting rid of them from your diet entirely, there’s a fair coming soon that might give you a push in that direction.

Charlotte VegFest 2023 begins Saturday, Sept. 30, and runs from 12 to 8 p.m.

Located at The Ford Building at Camp North End, admission to the family-friendly event will be complimentary. Attendees can expect more than 100 vegan food vendors, food trucks and businesses providing vegan-friendly products and services.

Last year, the festival attracted an estimated 6,000 vegan, plant-based and veg-curious patrons from across the state. There will also be a Vegan Food Court with hot food vendors.

The festival’s goal is to bring a strong focus on providing community resources to attendees. Organizers are supporting several other nonprofits and community organizations this year including Feeding Charlotte, WIC North Carolina, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control.

On Thursday’s QC@3, our team talked to Chef Omari Campbell, owner of the Vegan Rich Food Truck, and the president of Charlotte VegFest Inc., Jameka Whitten.

