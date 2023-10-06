Pie in the Sky announces grand re-opening

The local pizza parlor is set to reopen after closing in 2022.

By WBTV Web Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular restaurant in Mooresville is opening in a new home today.

Last year, the owners of Pie In The Sky announced that they had to close their downtown location. Many people, residents, and long-time customers alike were upset with the move. After opening in 1986, the restaurant the pizza parlor had become a staple in the community.

However, there’s good news for fans of the restaurant. A new era has begun, as Pie In The Sky will start serving lunch and dinner on Oct. 5, at a new location.

The restaurant is now located at 250 South Main Street in Mooresville, not too far from its original location.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson took a sneak peek inside the return of the popular pizza parlor.

