Making delicious pumpkin gnocchi with Pasta & Provisions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pumpkin is all the rage right now, so we treated ourselves to a nice, delicious dish.

Brent Martin, executive chef of Pasta & Provisions, joined the show and shared his pumpkin gnocchi in brown butter with thyme recipe.

The dish features pillowy-soft gnocchi, cooked golden brown on the outside and bathed in a decadent brown butter sauce with fried thyme.

For those of you wanting to try it at home, the recipe for the tasty gnocchi is below.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup ricotta

1 1/4 cup flour

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 egg

1/4 tsp salt

Black pepper

1 tsp olive oil

4 tbsp butter

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions:

Place all gnocchi ingredients in a bowl. Use a spoon to mix well. The dough should be soft. Dust work surface with flour. Tip dough out and work dough into a log shape. Cut dough into 6 pieces. Roll into ropes then cut into squares. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook gnocchi for approximately 1 minute or until the Gnocchi floats to the surface. Then drain. Meanwhile, melt 1 teaspoon of butter plus the oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the gnocchi and cook, shaking the pan until the gnocchi starts to brown. Add remaining butter, once it melts, add the thyme. Cook until the gnocchi is golden brown. Add salt to taste. Garnish with pepper and shaved parmesan.

