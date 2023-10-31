Making pan seared Gyoza with Fern Foods QC Life brings in chef Anna Spurrier to show how to make a meatless treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Monday on QC@3, the team tried a recipe without meat.

New statistics have started to show that eating a little less red meat can be good for our health. According to the Journal of Clinical Oncology, red meat may play a role in young adults getting colorectal cancer.

But finding new recipes can be a task, so QC Life wants to make it easy for you with some new meatless recipes to try.

Anna Spurrier the Sous Chef of Fern Foods joins the QC Life team to give some instructions on making their meatless Pan Seared Gyoza.

Gyoza Filling

Ingredients:

Impossible Brick 12 oz

Nappa Cabbage (chopped) 1/2 cup

Garlic (minced) 0.5 oz

Ginger (minced) 0.5 oz

Shiitakes (diced) 6 oz

Salt 0.5 tbsp

Black pepper 0.5 tbsp

Garlic powder 0.5 tsp

Ginger powder 0.5 tsp

Instructions:

Set oven to 400 degrees

Clean and salt cabbage to extract water. Wait 20 minutes

Process shiitakes, ginger, garlic and in robo coupe while waiting for the cabbage

After 20 minutes, wring out water from the cabbage and process in robo coupe

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and fold together

Cook in the oven for 1 hour, checking every 20 minutes to stir the mixture and ensure even browning

Remove from heat and allow to cool on the speed rack

