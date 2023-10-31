Making pan seared Gyoza with Fern Foods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Monday on QC@3, the team tried a recipe without meat.
New statistics have started to show that eating a little less red meat can be good for our health. According to the Journal of Clinical Oncology, red meat may play a role in young adults getting colorectal cancer.
But finding new recipes can be a task, so QC Life wants to make it easy for you with some new meatless recipes to try.
Anna Spurrier the Sous Chef of Fern Foods joins the QC Life team to give some instructions on making their meatless Pan Seared Gyoza.
Gyoza Filling
Ingredients:
- Impossible Brick 12 oz
- Nappa Cabbage (chopped) 1/2 cup
- Garlic (minced) 0.5 oz
- Ginger (minced) 0.5 oz
- Shiitakes (diced) 6 oz
- Salt 0.5 tbsp
- Black pepper 0.5 tbsp
- Garlic powder 0.5 tsp
- Ginger powder 0.5 tsp
Instructions:
- Set oven to 400 degrees
- Clean and salt cabbage to extract water. Wait 20 minutes
- Process shiitakes, ginger, garlic and in robo coupe while waiting for the cabbage
- After 20 minutes, wring out water from the cabbage and process in robo coupe
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and fold together
- Cook in the oven for 1 hour, checking every 20 minutes to stir the mixture and ensure even browning
- Remove from heat and allow to cool on the speed rack
