Whipping up The Goodyear House’s smashed potato salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Good food, good music and a good cause.

The Goodyear House is getting ready to host the inaugural Pigs and Pearls Party. The proceeds go to help the Goodyear Giving team go to Nicaragua to help build a school. The menu includes smoked pork shoulder, local oysters and plenty of sides.

One of those sides is the smashed potato salad, which was on the menu when The Goodyear House opened. Chef Chris Coleman is bringing it back for the party ... and sharing the recipe with us!

Smashed Potato Salad

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

8 oz sour cream

5 oz mayonnaise, preferably Kewpie

3 oz charred green onion, chopped

1 t black pepper

Lemon juice and salt, to taste

½ c diced apple

1 stalk celery, small dice

1 lb fingerling potatoes, roasted and smashed

Directions

Whisk together sour cream, mayo, chopped green onion, and black pepper. Taste and add lemon juice and salt, as needed. Dressing may be made and held for four days.

On the day you plan to serve it, mix in the apple, celery, and roasted smashed potato. Check for seasoning and adjust to taste.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.