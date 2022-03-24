Cooking Gideon Ridge Inn steaks from Madison Bumgarner’s ranch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Hunter Womble from Gideon Ridge Inn in Blowing Rock is stopping by the kitchen showing us how to cook steaks they get from MLB player Madison Bumgarner’s ranch in Lenoir.
A behind the scenes look at 4440 Ranch and Cattle Company in Patterson, Caldwell County - owned by World Series Champ Madison Bumgarner! Then the chef at Gideon Ridge Inn in Blowing Rock cooked up some of the beef from #MadBum’s ranch! Big day!!! pic.twitter.com/OafntjK6oo— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 24, 2022
Spring Mojo Sauce
Ingredients
- 1/2 c chopped parsley
- 1/4 c mint
- 1/4 c cilantro
- 2 garlic cloves rough chopped
- 1 Tbls finely chopped red pepper
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground cumin
- 2 Tbls sherry vinegar
- 1/2 c extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
Mix all ingredients together and stir in olive oil at the end
Salt Roasted Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2lbs fingerling potatoes unpeeled
- 1 Tbls of sea salt per quart of water
Instructions
- Place potatoes in a single layer in a shallow pan
- Mix salt with cold water and pour over potatoes until they are just covered
- Bring to a boil uncovered
- Once water is evaporated reduce heat to low and cook for a few more minutes, careful not to burn or shake potatoes (they will collect more salt)
Romesco Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 large roasted red peppers
- 1 large diced tomato
- 1/2 diced sweet onion
- 6 cloves garlic
- 1 c crusty bread
- 1/4 c Marcona almonds
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1/3 c water
- 1/3 c sherry vinegar
- 1 Tbls sea salt
Instructions
- Roast peppers, tomato, onion, garlic, bread and Marcona almonds with 1/4 cup olive oil and salt
- Once roasted, place everything in a blender with water and vinegar
- Slowly add in remaining olive oil, and reseason to taste with more salt/vinegar
- Thin with more water if necessary.
Before trying to prepare one of these steaks at home, take a trip with us to Bumgarner’s ranch!
