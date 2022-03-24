Cooking Gideon Ridge Inn steaks from Madison Bumgarner’s ranch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Hunter Womble from Gideon Ridge Inn in Blowing Rock is stopping by the kitchen showing us how to cook steaks they get from MLB player Madison Bumgarner’s ranch in Lenoir.

A behind the scenes look at 4440 Ranch and Cattle Company in Patterson, Caldwell County - owned by World Series Champ Madison Bumgarner! Then the chef at Gideon Ridge Inn in Blowing Rock cooked up some of the beef from #MadBum’s ranch! Big day!!! pic.twitter.com/OafntjK6oo — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 24, 2022

Spring Mojo Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 c chopped parsley

1/4 c mint

1/4 c cilantro

2 garlic cloves rough chopped

1 Tbls finely chopped red pepper

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp freshly ground cumin

2 Tbls sherry vinegar

1/2 c extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together and stir in olive oil at the end

Salt Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

2lbs fingerling potatoes unpeeled

1 Tbls of sea salt per quart of water

Instructions

Place potatoes in a single layer in a shallow pan

Mix salt with cold water and pour over potatoes until they are just covered

Bring to a boil uncovered

Once water is evaporated reduce heat to low and cook for a few more minutes, careful not to burn or shake potatoes (they will collect more salt)

Romesco Sauce

Ingredients

2 large roasted red peppers

1 large diced tomato

1/2 diced sweet onion

6 cloves garlic

1 c crusty bread

1/4 c Marcona almonds

1 cup olive oil

1/3 c water

1/3 c sherry vinegar

1 Tbls sea salt

Instructions

Roast peppers, tomato, onion, garlic, bread and Marcona almonds with 1/4 cup olive oil and salt

Once roasted, place everything in a blender with water and vinegar

Slowly add in remaining olive oil, and reseason to taste with more salt/vinegar

Thin with more water if necessary.

Before trying to prepare one of these steaks at home, take a trip with us to Bumgarner’s ranch!

