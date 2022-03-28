Celebrate ‘National Something on a Stick Day’ with skewered wedge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is ‘National Something on a Stick Day,’ which means that we have to indulge in something on a stick.
Supperland executive chef Chris Rogienski stopped by the QC Kitchen to help whip something up.
On the menu for today’s occasion was skewered wedge, made with iceberg lettuce, tomato and a buttermilk-chive dressing.
Watch our segment above to see how the dish turned out!
Related: Best friends transform small house into breakfast spot in Charlotte
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.