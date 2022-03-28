Cooking up shrimp and grits with The King’s Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a delicious spin on a classic Southern dish, give this shrimp and grits recipe from The King’s Kitchen a try!
Etouffee Sauce
Instructions
- 2 oz Butter
- 2 oz Flour
- ¼ Cup Celery
- ¼ Cup Onions
- ¼ Cup Bell Peppers
- 1 TBSP Garlic
- ½ Cup Tomato diced
- ¼ Cup White Wine
- 1 Quart shrimp or chicken stock
- 1 Bay leaf
- ½ TSP Red pepper flakes
- ½ TSP Cayenne
- 2 TSP White pepper
- 1 TBSP Gumbo file
- 1 TSP Onion powder
- 1 TSP Garlic powder
- 1 TBSP Salt
Instructions
- Melt the butter in a medium stock pot
- Add the flour once the butter is melted; stir
- Cook the flour and butter until milk chocolate brown; stir constantly
- Add the garlic, celery, onion, bell pepper and tomato to the pot. Sauté until soft with roux.
- Deglaze the pot with wine and stock; Stir well
- Add bay leaf, cayenne, white pepper, gumbo file, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, red pepper flakes; stir
- Cook for approximately 30 minutes stirring every few minutes. Sauce should thicken
Anson Mills Grits
Ingredients
- 4 Cups Chicken stock
- 1 Cup Heavy Cream
- 1 ½ Cup Anson Mills stone ground grits
- ½ TSP Salt
Instructions
- Bring all liquid to a simmer with salt
- Stir in grits, stirring constantly
- Allow grits to cook, stirring regularly. Should take about 20 to 25 minutes
Saute fresh shrimp with chopped green pepper and onion. Add cooking wine, etouffee sauce and butter to finish. Pour over grits and garnish with green onions.
