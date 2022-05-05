Making birria tacos for Cinco de Mayo Birria tacos are cheesy braised beef tacos served with consomme soup.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is Cinco de Mayo, and what better way to celebrate than with tacos?

Ricky Ortiz, owner of Tacos Rick-O, stopped by to make birria tacos. These are cheesy braised beef tacos served with consomme soup.

Tacos Rick-O has two food trucks. One is permanently located inside Hoppin’ at SouthEnd, while the other travels around the city.

Check out their website for all their tasty offerings.

