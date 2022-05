Making a mint julep with the Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar The Vintage will host a Kentucky Derby party, featuring its Woodford Reserve Mint Julep drink.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A classic American cocktail, the mint julep has been the official drink of the Kentucky Derby since 1938.

Ahead of Derby Day, we’re showing you how to mix your own Woodford Reserve Mint Julep over pebble ice.

Recipe:

2 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Mint

Powdered sugar

2 oz water

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.