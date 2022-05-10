Technique of the week: Deglazing a pan These are skills we might THINK we know how to do at home, bust may actually be doing it wrong.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Technique Week here in the QC Kitchen and we’re joined by a handful of local chefs from around the Queen City to teach us different techniques to use in the kitchen.

On QC morning, we learned how to saute onions and garlic without burning them and we learned the importance of these techniques from a local chef.

Red Salt chef Jeff Russell joined us at QC@3 to show us how to deglaze a pan.

Related: How to properly make a roux

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.