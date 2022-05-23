Great side dishes for your summer cookout

Lemon herb salad This lemon herb salad is certain to be a hit at summer cookouts. (Source: Yvette Kerns)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, which means it’s time to fire up the grill for those summertime cookouts!

Yvette Kerns, the Petite Cook, is showing us how to make some delicious side dishes that will certainly elevate any summer cookout!

Summer Time Lemon Herb Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 box fettuccine pasta

1 bunch of Italian parsley

1 bunch cilantro

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of 3 lemons

1/4-1/2 cup EVOO or Avocado Oil

Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan Reggiano

Pink Himalayan salt taste

Pepper to taste

Directions

Cook fettuccine

Finely chop parsley and cilantro

Zest two lemons

Juice three lemons

Add to a large bowl and toss with EVOO and Parmesan cheese

Top with additional herbs, lemon slices and a bit more Parmesan if desired

Serve at room temperature or chilled

Four Bean Salad

Ingredients

1 small red onion finely diced

1 diced yellow pepper

1 can unsalted green beans (rinsed and drained)

1 can red kidney beans (rinsed and drained)

1 can unsalted garbanzo beans (rinsed and drained)

1 can unsalted black beans (rinsed and drained)

Dressing ingredients

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

4 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh minced garlic

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions

Whisk briskly until combined

Drizzle the mixture over the beans, onion and pepper mixture. Toss until well coated

Place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving

Minted Watermelon

Ingredients

1 watermelon cut into cubed bite-size pieces

1 bunch fresh mint leaves

1 cup white granulated sugar

1 cup water

Instructions

Place cubed watermelon pieces into a large bowl

Wash and dry mint leaves. Set aside half of the mint whole and chop the other half of the mint

Add the water and sugar to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, swirling with a whisk in the pan occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved. Remove from heat and add the whole mint leaves. Allow to cool completely

Sprinkle the remaining chopped mint leaves into the bowl of watermelon. Drizzle the simple syrup mixture over watermelon and gently toss until coated (You will not have to use the entire batch of simple syrup)

