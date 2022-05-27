Eat Black Charlotte Week to begin next Friday

Eat Black Charlotte Food and Culture Festival returns to the Queen City Eat Black Charlotte Week (EATBLKCharlotte) is a week of pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Charlotte metro area Black-owned restaurants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eat Black Charlotte Week is returning for its second year in the Queen City.

Beginning next Friday, June 3, through June 12, participating Black-owned restaurants across the Charlotte-metro area will have pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus.

A food and culture festival will be held on Saturday, June 11. The festival will include food trucks and live music.

Chef Andarrio Johnson is a participating chef and whipped up some peach cobbler waffles in the QC Kitchen.

