Fresh corn and black-eyed pea salad recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for the perfect summertime recipe, we have the dish for you.
Chef Lisa Brooks, the executive chef of Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service, brought the QC Kitchen a recipe for fresh corn and black-eyed pea salad.
It’s perfect for Juneteenth or the Fourth of July, or just your everyday backyard barbecue.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) black-eyed
- Peas, rinsed and drained
- 4 ears fresh corn, kernels cut
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 each small green & red peppers, finely chopped
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 1 celery rib, chopped
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
Dressing
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 T sugar
- 1 tablespoon stoneground mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon dill
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 cup olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients.
- For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, mustard, dill, salt and pepper.
- Gradually whisk in oil until blended. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 3 hours before serving.
