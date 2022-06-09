Fresh corn and black-eyed pea salad recipe

Chef Lisa Brooks has the perfect summertime dish that you can enjoy at any celebration.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for the perfect summertime recipe, we have the dish for you.

Chef Lisa Brooks, the executive chef of Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service, brought the QC Kitchen a recipe for fresh corn and black-eyed pea salad.

It’s perfect for Juneteenth or the Fourth of July, or just your everyday backyard barbecue.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) black-eyed
  • Peas, rinsed and drained
  • 4 ears fresh corn, kernels cut
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 each small green & red peppers, finely chopped
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 1 celery rib, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

Dressing

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 T sugar
  • 1 tablespoon stoneground mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon dill
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  • In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients.
  • For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, mustard, dill, salt and pepper.
  • Gradually whisk in oil until blended. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 3 hours before serving.

