Fresh corn and black-eyed pea salad recipe

If you're looking for the perfect summertime recipe, we have the dish for you.

Chef Lisa Brooks, the executive chef of Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service, brought the QC Kitchen a recipe for fresh corn and black-eyed pea salad.

It’s perfect for Juneteenth or the Fourth of July, or just your everyday backyard barbecue.

INGREDIENTS

2 cans (15.5 ounces each) black-eyed

Peas, rinsed and drained

4 ears fresh corn, kernels cut

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

1 each small green & red peppers, finely chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

1 celery rib, chopped

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

Dressing

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 T sugar

1 tablespoon stoneground mustard

1/4 teaspoon dill

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients.

For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, mustard, dill, salt and pepper.

Gradually whisk in oil until blended. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 3 hours before serving.

