Firing up the grill for The Crunkleton’s ‘Good Burger’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After a week of intense heat, we’re finally going to see a break this weekend.

Sunday looks especially nice, and with it being Father’s Day, it’s a perfect excuse to fire up the grill for dear ol’ dad!

How about a burger?

Richelle “Shiki” Espinosa, sous chef at The Crunkleton, stopped by to show us how to make a gourmet burger patty at home that uses a blend of different cuts of meat.

She then grilled up The Crunkleton’s “Good Burger,” a 1/3-pound patty made up of brisket, short rib and chuck.

Yum!!!

