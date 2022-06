Learning how to fill, decorate eclairs Wednesday is National Chocolate Eclair Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wednesday is National Chocolate Eclair Day!

The day pays homage to the popular French choux pastry that is filled with pastry cream and topped with chocolate ganache.

So, we learned how to stuff and decorate our own eclairs!

Summer Marquez, the general manager at Amelie’s NoDa location, stopped by to show us how.

You may also like: Krispy Kreme kicks off summer with new soft-serve ice cream in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.