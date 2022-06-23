June 23 is National Detroit Style Pizza Day: Here’s where to get the best in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Have you been craving Detroit Style Pizza today? No worries, there’s a holiday created just for you to recognize the day properly.
Why is June 23 so important? It’s National Detroit Style Pizza Day! To celebrate the day properly, we were shown how to make the VIP Pizza by Emily Fenton of Emmy Squared Pizza of the South End location.
Ingredients include:
- House-made vodka sauce
- Red sauce
- Garlic parsley pesto
- Pepperoni
- Calabrian chili
- Sesame seed crust
Emmy Squared Pizza currently has two locations in Charlotte on South End (1932 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC) and Plaza Midwood (1508 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC).
You can look for more information on their Instagram: @emmysquaredpizza and Facebook: Emmy Squared Pizza.
