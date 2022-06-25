Celebrating National Praline Day with a praline cocktail To celebrate the occasion, Taylor Redd of Redd Rose Vodka stopped by to mix up a special drink.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday marked National Praline Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate it than with a praline cocktail?

Taylor Redd, owner of Redd Rose Vodka, dropped by the QC Kitchen to mix one up for us.

You can find the recipe for the fancy drink below.

Ingredients:

2 oz Redd Rose

1 oz praline syrup

.25 oz lemon juice

2-3 strawberries muddled in glass, top with club soda

Rosemary garnish

Related: Enjoy this refreshing espresso lemonade made by Wildroots Coffee

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.