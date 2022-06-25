Celebrating National Praline Day with a praline cocktail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday marked National Praline Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate it than with a praline cocktail?
Taylor Redd, owner of Redd Rose Vodka, dropped by the QC Kitchen to mix one up for us.
You can find the recipe for the fancy drink below.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Redd Rose
- 1 oz praline syrup
- .25 oz lemon juice
- 2-3 strawberries muddled in glass, top with club soda
- Rosemary garnish
