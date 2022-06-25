Enjoy this refreshing espresso lemonade made by Wildroots Coffee

Raising money for foster care with lemonade and Wildroots Coffee Foster Village Charlotte will put on a lemonade stand this weekend at Wildroots Coffee to raise money for those affected by foster care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two local organizations are partnering to put on a lemonade stand this Saturday in South End.

Foster Village Charlotte and Wildroots Coffee are teaming up to raise money for those involved in foster care, and are whipping up a special drink in the process.

Wildroots Coffee will be selling its espresso lemonade while the stand is open, and you can make it at home for yourself.

You can find the recipe below, and more on the fundraiser here.

Ingredients:

2 oz chilled espresso

6 oz lemonade

3 oz topo chico or other seltzer water

1 oz of simple syrup or sweetener of choice (optional)

Lemons for garnish

Related: National Detroit Style Pizza Day: Here’s where to get the best in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.