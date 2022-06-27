Mico has a great recipe for charred Spanish octopus

Try these must have dishes perfect for a date night this Summer!

WBTV News presents QC Kitchen! A brand new app for the Charlotte foodie! QC Kitchen logo

By Charlee Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The South American-inspired and Mediterranean-influenced restaurant Mico gives a few recipes for their Charred Spanish Octopus.

Black Bean Purée:

  • ½ onion (minced)
  • ½ cup minced garlic
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ cup sazon
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 can of black beans

Saute onion and garlic with extra virgin olive oil. Add sazon, beans and water. Simmer for 5 minutes and puree in the blender. Cover, label and date, and store under refrigeration for later use.

Braised Octopus:

  • 6-8 packs of octopus
  • 1 carrot
  • 3 stalks of celery
  • 1 onion
  • 1 bunch of thyme
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 1-quart white wine
  • 2 gallons of water

Related: Celebrating National Praline Day with a praline cocktail

Combine all ingredients in a large pot and cover with a cartouche. Bring to a boil then lower to simmer. Simmer for 2 hours. Cool in liquid. Cover. label and date. and store under refrigeration for later use.

Olive Caper Vinaigrette:

  • ¼ cup shallot
  • ¼ cup garlic
  • ½ cup red wine vinegar
  • ½ cup capers
  • 1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
  • ½ cup queen olives (cut into slivers)
  • ½ cup roasted red peppers

Combine all ingredients. Cover label and date and store under refrigeration for later use.

Mico Restaurant’s menu and more information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC at 3QC Kitchen