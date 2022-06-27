Mico has a great recipe for charred Spanish octopus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The South American-inspired and Mediterranean-influenced restaurant Mico gives a few recipes for their Charred Spanish Octopus.

Black Bean Purée:

½ onion (minced)

½ cup minced garlic

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup sazon

4 cups water

1 can of black beans

Saute onion and garlic with extra virgin olive oil. Add sazon, beans and water. Simmer for 5 minutes and puree in the blender. Cover, label and date, and store under refrigeration for later use.

Braised Octopus:

6-8 packs of octopus

1 carrot

3 stalks of celery

1 onion

1 bunch of thyme

4 bay leaves

1-quart white wine

2 gallons of water

Combine all ingredients in a large pot and cover with a cartouche. Bring to a boil then lower to simmer. Simmer for 2 hours. Cool in liquid. Cover. label and date. and store under refrigeration for later use.

Olive Caper Vinaigrette:

¼ cup shallot

¼ cup garlic

½ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup capers

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

½ cup queen olives (cut into slivers)

½ cup roasted red peppers

Combine all ingredients. Cover label and date and store under refrigeration for later use.

