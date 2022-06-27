Mico has a great recipe for charred Spanish octopus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The South American-inspired and Mediterranean-influenced restaurant Mico gives a few recipes for their Charred Spanish Octopus.
Black Bean Purée:
- ½ onion (minced)
- ½ cup minced garlic
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup sazon
- 4 cups water
- 1 can of black beans
Saute onion and garlic with extra virgin olive oil. Add sazon, beans and water. Simmer for 5 minutes and puree in the blender. Cover, label and date, and store under refrigeration for later use.
Braised Octopus:
- 6-8 packs of octopus
- 1 carrot
- 3 stalks of celery
- 1 onion
- 1 bunch of thyme
- 4 bay leaves
- 1-quart white wine
- 2 gallons of water
Related: Celebrating National Praline Day with a praline cocktail
Combine all ingredients in a large pot and cover with a cartouche. Bring to a boil then lower to simmer. Simmer for 2 hours. Cool in liquid. Cover. label and date. and store under refrigeration for later use.
Olive Caper Vinaigrette:
- ¼ cup shallot
- ¼ cup garlic
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
- ½ cup capers
- 1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
- ½ cup queen olives (cut into slivers)
- ½ cup roasted red peppers
Combine all ingredients. Cover label and date and store under refrigeration for later use.
Mico Restaurant’s menu and more information.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.