MICO Restaurant shows us a taste of fine dining in your own home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As gas prices continue to get higher, you might be looking for a taste of a getaway date right in the comfort of your own home.

Josh Chapman, MICO’s Chef de Cuisine, joined us in the QC Kitchen to show us how to have a fine dining experience in your home.

The Grand Bohemian Hotel of Charlotte is home to MICO restaurant, an upscale dining experience that meshes together taste and artwork.

Recipe for Charred Spanish Octopus from MICO restaurant: Mico has a great recipe for charred Spanish octopus.

Find more cuisines from MICO here on the Grand Bohemian Website and their Instagram, @grandbohemiancharlotte.

