CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Make sure to turn on your grills on July 20, it’s National Hot Dog Day!

National Hot Dog Day falls on the third Wednesday every July. That’s why the QC@3 invited Terry and Maria Devone, wonders of the Philly Pretzel Factory in Ballantyne to show us how they make cheddar cheese pretzel dogs.

