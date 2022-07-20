Enjoy a watermelon, arugula and feta salad for National Watermelon Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s National Watermelon Month and Chef Jill Aker-Ray is in the QC Kitchen showing us how to make a watermelon, arugula and feta salad.
Here’s what you need to know to create this refreshing and tasty summer salad at home!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 cups watermelon, cubed
- 1 ounce feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)
- 1/2 cup baby arugula
- 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped kalamata olives
- 2 tablespoons small mint leaves, torn
- 1/2 tbsp balsamic glaze (optional)
Instructions:
- Cut watermelon into bite-sized chunks
- Combine onion, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl; let stand 15 minutes or until onion is softened, tossing occasionally.
- Top watermelon evenly with pickled onions, feta, arugula, olives and the dressing (I don’t use all of it)
- Sprinkle with mint and drizzle with balsamic glaze (optional)
Toss and serve immediately!
