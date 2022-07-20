Enjoy a watermelon, arugula and feta salad for National Watermelon Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s National Watermelon Month and Chef Jill Aker-Ray is in the QC Kitchen showing us how to make a watermelon, arugula and feta salad.

Here’s what you need to know to create this refreshing and tasty summer salad at home!

Ingredients:

1 cup sliced red onion

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups watermelon, cubed

1 ounce feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 cup baby arugula

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped kalamata olives

2 tablespoons small mint leaves, torn

1/2 tbsp balsamic glaze (optional)

Instructions:

Cut watermelon into bite-sized chunks

Combine onion, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl; let stand 15 minutes or until onion is softened, tossing occasionally.

Top watermelon evenly with pickled onions, feta, arugula, olives and the dressing (I don’t use all of it)

Sprinkle with mint and drizzle with balsamic glaze (optional)

Toss and serve immediately!

