It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s a few things you may not know about the cookie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Here are a few things you may not know about the classic sweet treat:
- It is the official state cookie of both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania
- Consumption of chocolate chip cookies actually went up 10% following the introduction of detailed nutritional labels
- It’s estimated that 7 billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten every year in the U.S., and about half of those are homemade
- The average American eats about 35,000 chocolate chip cookies in a lifetime
Now, with all that extra knowledge, let’s watch Frankie White from BW Sweets Bakery bake up some delicious chocolate chip cookies!
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Frankie White from @BWSweetsBakery is here! These cookies are AMAZING!!! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV #ChocolatChipCookies #CLT #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/9cXohHIxMf— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 4, 2022
You may need a glass of milk!
