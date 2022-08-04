It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s a few things you may not know about the cookie Frankie White from BW Sweets Bakery baked up some delicious chocolate chip cookies!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Here are a few things you may not know about the classic sweet treat:

It is the official state cookie of both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania

Consumption of chocolate chip cookies actually went up 10% following the introduction of detailed nutritional labels

It’s estimated that 7 billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten every year in the U.S., and about half of those are homemade

The average American eats about 35,000 chocolate chip cookies in a lifetime

Now, with all that extra knowledge, let’s watch Frankie White from BW Sweets Bakery bake up some delicious chocolate chip cookies!

You may need a glass of milk!

