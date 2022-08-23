Chef on ‘Alex vs America’ shows us how to make cheesy Carolina gold rice Chef Chris Coleman of The Goodyear House and Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails was recently on the Food Network’s “Alex vs America.”

He’s showing us how to make one of the dishes featured in the episode - cheesy Carolina gold rice.

Our buddy Chef Chris Coleman of @goodyearhouse and Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails is here to show us how all of this cheese turns into the kind of dish that can win competitions! pic.twitter.com/wayCebuffX — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 23, 2022

Ingredients:

1.5 c Carolina gold rice (arborio rice can be used as a substitute)

2 bay leaves

1 T butter

1 shallot, peeled and small dice

1/2 c heavy cream

¼ lb blue cheese (Stilton, Roquefort, American Blue)

¼ lb soft, funky cheese (Taleggio, Robiola, Brie)

Rice water, as needed (see note)

Lemon juice, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Bring 10 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice and bay leaves, and bring back to a boil. Cook the rice on a hard boil for eight to 10 minutes

While rice is cooking, melt butter in a large saucepan, and sweat the shallots until translucent. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add in the cheeses, whisking to melt. Hold the sauce until the rice is finished cooking

Scoop the rice into the cheese sauce, stirring to incorporate the rice into the sauce. Add water from the cooking pot and stir until the dish is creamy- the finished texture should be somewhere between a risotto and a porridge. Taste, and season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper

Serve as is, or with your desired vegetables or proteins

