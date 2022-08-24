The Farm to Fork Picnic is set to resume for first time since the start of pandemic

The Farm to Fork Picnic is set to resume after the pandemic Heirloom chef and owner Patrick Murphy joined the show to talk about the picnic and to cook us a pork chop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As in-person gatherings continue to ramp back up, so is a local food awareness event.

The Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden is scheduled to return on Sept. 25 at the Daniel Stow Botanical Garden in Belmont, N.C.

The event pairs the best chefs in the Charlotte area with local farmers and food producers to celebrate locally-grown food and farmers.

Tickets for the event are $110 per person, and include drinks. You can purchase them here.

One of the participating chefs, Chef Patrick Murphy, owner and head chef of Heirloom, came by the QC Kitchen to tell us more about the event, and to prepare a delicious pork chop.

The southern-seasoned pork chop was topped with Belmont Community Garden tomato chutney and was served with cheddar herb grits and fresh vegetables from the Belmont Community Garden.

To hear more about the picnic and to see how the pork chop turned out, watch our full segment above.

