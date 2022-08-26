Bacon-wrapped dates perfect for any party, holiday meal

Bacon-wrapped dates The Petite Cook Charlotte, Yvette Kerns, shows us how to make bacon-wrapped dates. (Source: Yvette Kerns)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Petite Cook Charlotte, Yvette Kerns, is gearing up for Christmas!

She’ll be cooking at this year’s preview night for The Southern Christmas Show. She’s sharing an easy recipe that’s perfect for any party or as an appetizer for your holiday meal.

Festive Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

2 dozen pitted Medjool dates

8 oz crumbled goat cheese

24 slices bacon

1/2 cup Yah’s Best Cranberry Reserve (your favorite will do too!)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Make a slit in the middle of the dates big enough to stuff with the goat cheese. Stuff dates with goat cheese

Wrap a slice of bacon around each date

Place dates on baking sheet. Bake until bacon fat is beginning to render out, about 15 minutes. Brush dates with the cranberry reserve

Continue to bake brushed dates until bacon is crispy, 15 to 20 minutes more

Serve with additional cranberry reserve on the side and rosemary or parsley garnish

