Having lunch with DTR SouthPark Who else is always looking for a new place to eat lunch?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who else is always looking for a new place to eat lunch?

Well, DTR SouthPark could help fill the bill!

We had Chef Jonathan Shuler show us some of DTR’s lunch offerings, including a truffle melt, fried chicken sandwich, roasted beets and seared tuna.

Avocado toast with pork belly? It is on the lunch menu at DTR SouthPark. Yummmmmmm!!! pic.twitter.com/EuEAZ4T9ay — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) September 7, 2022

You may also like: Meat flowers? Learn how to style your food with Babe and Butcher

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.