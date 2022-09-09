Cooking Corn Agnolotti, with parmesan corn brodo, blue lump crab, chard corn and summer black truffle

Corn Agnolotti We're showing you how to make Corn Agnolotti, with parmesan corn brodo, blue lump crab, chard corn and summer black truffle. (Source: Submitted photo)

For the pasta:

.5 lb 00 Flour

6 egg yolks

1 whole egg

.5 T EVOO

1 T whole milk

Instructions:

Mix per standard pasta technique, either on a table with a well in the flour and mixing by hand or in a stand mixer.

Let rest covered in plastic in the refrigerator until you are ready to roll. Pull to room temperature approximately 30 minutes before you plan to roll the pasta.

For the filling:

8 ears sweet corn

.25 lb butter

.5 bunch thyme

8 cloves garlic

1 T cayenne pepper

t.t. salt

2 cups heavy cream

.5 lb (diced) smoked mozzarella

.5 lb ricotta

2-3 cups breadcrumbs

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350. Remove corn from cob. Add corn, garlic, thyme, cayenne, salt and butter to a casserole and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

After 30 minutes add the heavy cream, stir once more, and bake for another 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool at room temperature briefly to be able to handle it.

In batches, add small amounts of corn with the liquid to a blender or food processor. Each time you blend corn you are going to add a small handful of smoked mozzarella to blend with it.

Once blended, add to a large mixing bowl and repeat until all corn and cheese is blended. Once the corn and mozzarella mixture has cooled a little, fold in the ricotta and breadcrumbs and taste once more for seasoning.

From here put the filling in the refrigerator to cool completely. Once cool, you can put in a container for scooping or storage, or in a piping bag for the pro touch.

Roll a chunk of pasta dough into a long sheet, not too thin but thin enough to be able to almost read a newspaper through it.

From here the shape is up to you and dependent on comfort. We prefer to pipe a long tube of filling down the sheet of pasta roll it over twice, then press it with a dowel and cut it into agnolotti.

Once you have your pasta pieces you can place them on a floured baking sheet and either freeze them for later use or refrigerate them for use “later today.”

For the corn brodo:

4 ears of corn

1 pound parmesan scraps (wrapped in cheese cloth)

1 yellow onion (diced)

6 cloves garlic (crushed)

2 gallons water

Instructions:

First, heat olive oil in large pot, over medium high heat. Once warm, add diced onion and cook until translucent, six to eight minutes.

Once translucent, add the crushed garlic and continue to cook until fragrant, four to six minutes. Once fragrant, add two gallons of water, ears of corn and the parmesan scraps wrapped in cheese cloth. Be sure to tie the cheese cloth to the handle of the pot so the parmesan doesn’t burn to the bottom of the pot.

Bring liquid to a soft simmer and reduce heat so only a few bubbles come to the surface. Slowly cook for two to three hours.

After two to three hours, strain brodo through a fine mesh strainer. Cool the brodo as quickly as possible and discard everything else.

For the chard corn:

4 ears of corn

Butter (softened)

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Remove husk and silk from cobs and discard. Once clean, cover the ears of corn in the softened butter then season all sides with salt and pepper.

Once seasoned, place corn on open flame grill for eight to 12 minutes, rotating often until all sides of the corn is chard. You can also use the same method with the broiler setting on your oven.

Once chard, cool down immediately. Once cool, use a sharp knife to remove the kernels from the cob. Discard the cobs.

Assembly:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil adding enough salt until it tastes like the ocean.

In a sauté pan, add 3 oz of the corn brodo, 1.5 oz of lump crab meat and 1/4 cup of chard corn and a few pinches of salt, bring to a simmer.

Once simmering, add your corn agnolotti to the boiling pot of water, cook for three to four minutes.

Once cooked, add the cooked pasta to the sauté pan and continue to cook for one to two minutes, adding a few small splashes of pasta water and 1 tablespoon of butter. Toss until combined.

Once combined, plate into your favorite pasta bowl for serving.

Garnish with freshly shaved black truffles, micro greens, or thinly sliced chives and freshly grated parmesan cheese.

