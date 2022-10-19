Who’s hungry?! Making the ‘Hangover Burger’ from Bang Bang Burgers!

Bang Bang Burgers in QC Kitchen Bang Bang Burgers, whose offerings includes the Hangover Burger and house-made chips, is updating its patio space. (Source: WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular burger restaurant in Charlotte will soon look a little different.

Bang Bang Burgers is upgrading its patio space at the South End location.

The outdoor space will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of a television, owner Joe Huang says. Construction is expected to begin later this month.

While capacity isn’t expected to change – the patio seats about 28 people – the kind of seating will improve, Huang says, as he’s adding banquette seating and bringing in new chairs and bar stools.

Bang Bang Burgers, which opened in 2018, has been featured on Food Network’s popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

One of their signature items is the Hangover Burger, which Huang prepared for us in the QC Kitchen, along with house-made potato chips and scratch-made ranch dressing!

