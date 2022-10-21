Delicious! Wilmington Chef Keith Rhodes makes smoked shrimp dish Chef Keith Rhodes is one of the many chefs in town this weekend for the BayHaven Food and Wine Festival.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The second annual BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is underway!

This is the festival started by Chef Gregory Collier and his wife Subrina to celebrate black chefs and black food not just from North Carolina, but across the country.

The 2022 festival started Wednesday and runs through the weekend.

One big difference is that this year, there are several, smaller, more intimate dinners.

Chef Keith Rhodes is one of the many chefs in town this weekend for the festival.

He’s the owner of Tackle Box Kitchen in Wilmington, a James Beard nominee and he’s competed on Top Chef.

Chef Rhodes stopped by the QC Kitchen to make us smoked shrimp with black-eyed pea salad, avocado mousse and a fried peanut and sauce verde.

James Beard nominated Chef Keith Rhodes joined the QC team to make this delicious dish: smoked shrimp with black eyed pea salad, avocado mousse, fried peanut and sauce verde. Delicious! It’s just one dish featured in the BayHaven Wine and Food Festival. #thursdayvibes #CLT pic.twitter.com/9WQ7Tv94Rn — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) October 20, 2022

You may also like: Who’s hungry?! Making the ‘Hangover Burger’ from Bang Bang Burgers!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.