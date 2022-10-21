Pairing a sweet charcuterie board with bourbon When you think about tastings and drink pairings, you probably think about wine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you think about tastings and drink pairings, you probably think about wine.

But on Friday morning, we sipped bourbon in honor of this weekend’s Bourbon for Booty event, with funds benefitting cancer navigation and survivorship services in the Charlotte community.

Katy Ryan is the executive director of 24 Foundation and Lindsay Anvik is with Babe and Butcher.

Kate talked with us about the big event, while Lindsay showed us how to pair a sweet and savory charcuterie board with bourbon!

The Bourbon for Booty festival is Saturday, Oct.22, at Swinerton, located at 901 Berryhill Road in Charlotte. Tickets are $150 per person.

