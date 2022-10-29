NC Pup’s Bakery: healthy treats for your pets

This shop makes treats your pet will enjoy Every NC Pup's Bakery recipe has all-natural ingredients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We get to enjoy many tasty treats this holiday season. Your pets can join in the culinary treats with NC Pup’s Bakery.

The peanut butter and bacon biscuits are a go-to recipe for ILsis Rojas, the CEO of NC Pup’s Bakery.

The ingredients include all organic whole wheat flour, natural peanut butter, molasses, oats, flax seeds, and real pieces of bacon. The biscuits give your dog a good amount of healthy omega fatty acids and fiber to help with your dog’s digestion.

QC Life got its own beautiful cake from NC Pup’s Bakery!

All of the bakery’s recipes have natural ingredients and are chosen for their nutritional value.

