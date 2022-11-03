Louisiana x Charlotte: One night of the best cuisine

Louisiana and Charlotte collaborate for restaurant night Louisiana are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails campaign.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Experience the best of both worlds in fine cuisine! Top chefs from Lousinia will collaborate with 14 Charlotte restaurants on Nov. 14 as a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails campaign.

Each restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind dish at various prices.

Chef Jamie Lynch of Church & Union will be hosting Chef Lyle Broussard from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

See a list of all participating restaurants and menus at https://www.louisianaxcharlotte.com/.

Tickets and hours of operation vary by restaurant.

