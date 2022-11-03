Louisiana x Charlotte: One night of the best cuisine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Experience the best of both worlds in fine cuisine! Top chefs from Lousinia will collaborate with 14 Charlotte restaurants on Nov. 14 as a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails campaign.
Each restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind dish at various prices.
Chef Jamie Lynch of Church & Union will be hosting Chef Lyle Broussard from Lake Charles, Louisiana.
See a list of all participating restaurants and menus at https://www.louisianaxcharlotte.com/.
Tickets and hours of operation vary by restaurant.
