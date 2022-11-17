WBTV Family Recipes: Elissia Wilson makes her famous guacamole dip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV Meteorologist Elissia Wilson joined the show to whip up her famous guacamole dip, which you can partake in by copying her recipe below.
Ingredients:
- 4 Avocados
- 1 Tomato
- Half a Red Onion
- 1 Habanero Pepper
- 1 Lime
- Cilantro
- Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Dice the tomato, red onion, and half of the habanero pepper
- Chop the cilantro
- Slice open the avocados and scoop the insides into a bowl
- Mixed then onion, tomato, habanero pepper, and cilantro together
- Add 3 pinches of salt
- Squeeze half a lime for juice into the mixture
- Refrigerate for an hour
- Enjoy and serve with tortilla chips or cucumber slices.
Related: Cam Gaskins makes his family’s special Chicken Tetrazzini
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.