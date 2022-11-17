WBTV Family Recipes: Elissia Wilson makes her famous guacamole dip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV Meteorologist Elissia Wilson joined the show to whip up her famous guacamole dip, which you can partake in by copying her recipe below.

Ingredients:

4 Avocados

1 Tomato

Half a Red Onion

1 Habanero Pepper

1 Lime

Cilantro

Kosher Salt

Directions:

Dice the tomato, red onion, and half of the habanero pepper

Chop the cilantro

Slice open the avocados and scoop the insides into a bowl

Mixed then onion, tomato, habanero pepper, and cilantro together

Add 3 pinches of salt

Squeeze half a lime for juice into the mixture

Refrigerate for an hour

Enjoy and serve with tortilla chips or cucumber slices.

