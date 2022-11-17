WBTV Family Recipes: Elissia Wilson makes her famous guacamole dip

Elissia joined the show to demonstrate how to make her famous dish.

0915_QCKitchen_WBTV WBTV Meteorologist Elissia Wilson joined the show to make her famous dip. (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV Meteorologist Elissia Wilson joined the show to whip up her famous guacamole dip, which you can partake in by copying her recipe below.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Avocados
  • 1 Tomato
  • Half a Red Onion
  • 1 Habanero Pepper
  • 1 Lime
  • Cilantro
  • Kosher Salt

Directions:

  • Dice the tomato, red onion, and half of the habanero pepper
  • Chop the cilantro
  • Slice open the avocados and scoop the insides into a bowl
  • Mixed then onion, tomato, habanero pepper, and cilantro together
  • Add 3 pinches of salt
  • Squeeze half a lime for juice into the mixture
  • Refrigerate for an hour
  • Enjoy and serve with tortilla chips or cucumber slices.

