Holiday treat! Here’s how to make dip for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a perfect recipe just in time for the start of the holiday season - a dip for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes!
Here’s what you need to create it at home!
Ingredients:
- 1 box Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes (whichever flavor you want)
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 8 oz tub of whipped topping
- Red and green sprinkles for garnish
- Cookies, fruit and other items to dip for serving
Instructions:
- Add cakes, cream cheese, milk and vanilla to a food processor and puree until smooth
- Transfer mixture to a large bowl and fold in whipped topping
- Place dip in a serving bowl and refrigerate until serving
- Just before serving, garnish with additional sprinkles
- Serve with graham crackers, animal crackers, vanilla wafers or fresh fruit for dipping
**Add chocolate chips or a tablespoon of cocoa powder to make it more chocolatey!**
You may also like: Decadent! Here’s how to make a gooey chocolate chip cookie pie
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.