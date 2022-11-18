Holiday treat! Here’s how to make dip for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

Holiday treat! Here’s how to make Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Dip Here’s what you need to create it at home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a perfect recipe just in time for the start of the holiday season - a dip for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes!

Here’s what you need to create it at home!

Ingredients:

1 box Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes (whichever flavor you want)

(whichever flavor you want) 8 oz cream cheese

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 8 oz tub of whipped topping

Red and green sprinkles for garnish

Cookies, fruit and other items to dip for serving

Instructions:

Add cakes, cream cheese, milk and vanilla to a food processor and puree until smooth

Transfer mixture to a large bowl and fold in whipped topping

Place dip in a serving bowl and refrigerate until serving

Just before serving, garnish with additional sprinkles

Serve with graham crackers, animal crackers, vanilla wafers or fresh fruit for dipping

**Add chocolate chips or a tablespoon of cocoa powder to make it more chocolatey!**

You may also like: Decadent! Here’s how to make a gooey chocolate chip cookie pie

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.