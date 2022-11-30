Gingerbread for eating vs. making houses? We learn the difference!

Watch the video above for all things gingerbread!

Gingerbread for eating vs. making houses? We learn the difference! Mary Jayne Wilson, with Thoughtful Baking Co., joined us in the QC Kitchen to show us a great gingerbread recipe.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tis the season for gingerbread! Whether you’re making it to enjoy over the holiday season or using it for festive houses, gingerbread certainly has many uses this time of year.

Mary Jayne Wilson, with Thoughtful Baking Co., joined us in the QC Kitchen to show us a great gingerbread recipe.

She also talked about the difference between gingerbread made for eating versus what is used for making gingerbread houses.

Watch the video above for all things gingerbread!

You may also like: Chef Loo makes Coconut Pumpkin Panna Cotta with pecan whipped cream

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC KitchenQC Morning