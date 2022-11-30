Gingerbread for eating vs. making houses? We learn the difference! Mary Jayne Wilson, with Thoughtful Baking Co., joined us in the QC Kitchen to show us a great gingerbread recipe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tis the season for gingerbread! Whether you’re making it to enjoy over the holiday season or using it for festive houses, gingerbread certainly has many uses this time of year.

Mary Jayne Wilson, with Thoughtful Baking Co., joined us in the QC Kitchen to show us a great gingerbread recipe.

She also talked about the difference between gingerbread made for eating versus what is used for making gingerbread houses.

We’re making gingerbread with Mary Jayne Wilson with the Thoughtful Baking Company. We’re learning the difference between the gingerbread used in cookies vs. the gingerbread used to build a gingerbread house. Yummy! @MaryKingTV @cherylbrayboy #holidays #CLT pic.twitter.com/JLrJbQvfU5 — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) November 30, 2022

Watch the video above for all things gingerbread!

You may also like: Chef Loo makes Coconut Pumpkin Panna Cotta with pecan whipped cream

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.