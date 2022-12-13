Whipped hot chocolate perfect for the holiday season

As we get closer to Christmas - no to mention those dropping temperatures! - it seemed like the perfect time to share this recipe for whipped hot chocolate!

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In addition to Christmas trees, presents and Santa, hot chocolate is a definite staple of the holiday season!

As we get closer to Christmas - no to mention those dropping temperatures! - it seemed like the perfect time to share this recipe for whipped hot chocolate!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups milk
  • ¼ cup hot chocolate mix
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream
  • Garnishes (mini marshmallows, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, etc)

Instructions:

  • Whisk together hot chocolate mix and sugar in a mixing bowl
  • Add whipping cream and beat on medium to high speed until soft peaks form
  • Divide milk into two glasses
  • Add half of the whipped chocolate mixture to each glass
  • Garnish with desired toppings
  • Stir and enjoy

*Add whatever garnishes your want – marshmallows, chocolate syrup, sprinkles, etc.

*Milk can be served hot or cold

*Can use chocolate milk if you really want it chocolatey!

