Whipped hot chocolate perfect for the holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In addition to Christmas trees, presents and Santa, hot chocolate is a definite staple of the holiday season!
As we get closer to Christmas - no to mention those dropping temperatures! - it seemed like the perfect time to share this recipe for whipped hot chocolate!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- ¼ cup hot chocolate mix
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- Garnishes (mini marshmallows, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, etc)
Instructions:
- Whisk together hot chocolate mix and sugar in a mixing bowl
- Add whipping cream and beat on medium to high speed until soft peaks form
- Divide milk into two glasses
- Add half of the whipped chocolate mixture to each glass
- Garnish with desired toppings
- Stir and enjoy
*Add whatever garnishes your want – marshmallows, chocolate syrup, sprinkles, etc.
*Milk can be served hot or cold
*Can use chocolate milk if you really want it chocolatey!
