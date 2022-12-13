Whipped hot chocolate perfect for the holiday season In addition to Christmas trees, presents and Santa, hot chocolate is a definite staple of the holiday season!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In addition to Christmas trees, presents and Santa, hot chocolate is a definite staple of the holiday season!

As we get closer to Christmas - no to mention those dropping temperatures! - it seemed like the perfect time to share this recipe for whipped hot chocolate!

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

¼ cup hot chocolate mix

2 tablespoons sugar

½ cup heavy whipping cream

Garnishes (mini marshmallows, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, etc)

Instructions:

Whisk together hot chocolate mix and sugar in a mixing bowl

Add whipping cream and beat on medium to high speed until soft peaks form

Divide milk into two glasses

Add half of the whipped chocolate mixture to each glass

Garnish with desired toppings

Stir and enjoy

*Add whatever garnishes your want – marshmallows, chocolate syrup, sprinkles, etc.

*Milk can be served hot or cold

*Can use chocolate milk if you really want it chocolatey!

You may also like: Making our own gingerbread house in honor of National Gingerbread House Day

·

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.