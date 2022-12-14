Tips for helping kids maintain a healthy relationship with food and nutrition With so much being made during the holidays, it's important for children to have a healthy association with food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many families, the holidays mean lots of time together, lots of gifts, and lots of food.

Sometimes, the amount of food - and type of food - can be overwhelming to children, possibly leading to unhealthy choices or a confused understanding of nutrition.

To help prevent that, Christy Maloney, a registered dietician and eating disorders specialist, chatted with the QC Life team to share some advice with parents.

She described what a healthy relationship with food looks like, how to create dietary consistency, and how children can learn to read what their bodies are telling them about fullness and hunger.

To hear the full conversation, you can watch the segment above.

Related: Whipped hot chocolate perfect for the holiday season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.