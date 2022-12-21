Making braised short rib with Mariposa’s executive chef Opening in the fall of 2021, Mariposa serves “world-to-table” cuisine, drawing inspiration from cultures around the world.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re not in the mood for holiday cooking, Mariposa at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte could be an option.

The restaurant will offer a five-course Christmas Eve dinner, with each having a wine or cocktail pairing.

Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website.

Executive chef and Charlotte native Jonathan Moore dropped by QC Morning to tell us more about his culinary creations for Christmas Eve.

Executive chef and Charlotte native Jonathan Moore dropped by QC Morning to tell us more about his culinary creations for Christmas Eve.

He also brought with him the recipe for his braised short ribs!

Braised Short Ribs

Ingredients:

¼ cup - grapeseed oil

5 lbs - raw short ribs

¼ cup - kosher salt

2 tbsp - freshly ground black pepper

2 - yellow onions

1-2 - large carrots

½ stalk - celery ribs

1 head - raw garlic, cut in half

1 bottle - red wine

15-20 - thyme sprigs

6-8 - bay leaves

beef stock (enough to almost fully cover)

Directions:

Season the short ribs liberally with salt and pepper. Place a large heavy-duty roasting pan over medium-high heat, add oil after about a minute, and sear the short ribs in batches, until dark brown on both sides, removing them from the pan as you go.

In the same pan, cook the vegetables on medium-high heat until moderately caramelized(5-10 minutes), add the remaining ingredients except for the beef stock, and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half.

Place the short ribs back in the pan over the vegetables, add enough beef stock (chickenstock is fine too) to almost cover the meat.

Cover the dish and place in an oven set to 190-200 degrees Fahrenheit overnight. Remove the pan from the oven, uncover slightly and allow to fully cool in the liquid overnight.

Sweet Potato Puree

Ingredients:

1/2 cup - grapeseed oil

2 qts - sweet potatoes (large pieces)

2 cups - carrots (large pieces)

1 each - onions (large pieces)

10 ea - garlic cloves

1 qts – milk

3 ea - bay leaf

2 tbsp – salt

¼ cup - grapeseed oil

¼ lb – butter

1 tsp - aji amarillo paste

1 each - orange(peel and juice)

Directions:

Sweat vegetables in the oil for 10 minutes, add remaining ingredients, simmer until very soft, remove bay leaves, then blend until smooth.

Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

100 grams - fresh cilantro (leaves & stems)

25 grams - oregano leaves

50 grams - garlic minced

75 grams - lime juice

20 grams - raw jalapeno

5 grams – salt

5 grams - black pepper

60 grams - extra virgin olive oil

120 grams - grapeseed oil

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and process on high speed for about 20-30 seconds.

Short Rib Rub

Ingredients:

¼ cup - ancho chili powder

1 tbsp - black pepper

2 tbsp – paprika

1 cup - Morita chili powder

4 each - Arbol chili powder

¼ cup - coffee (ground)

1 tbsp - coriander seeds

1 tbsp - dried mustard

½ cup - kosher salt

Directions:

Toast the top 5 ingredients in a dry pan over low heat until very fragrant and just starting to darken, then dump into a bowl with the remaining ingredients. Mix well.

