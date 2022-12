Making groundnut soup with Eh’Vivi Ghanaian Cuisine’s chef She dropped by the QC Kitchen to make groundnut soup, aka peanut butter soup.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Free Soup Day is a great way to try some foods you may not have ever had before.

Chef Awo Amenumey is the owner of Eh’Vivi Ghanaian Cuisine.

She dropped by the QC Kitchen to make groundnut soup, aka peanut butter soup.

