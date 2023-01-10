Chicago-based Brown Bag Seafood Co. opens three locations in Charlotte area QC Life’s Brian Stephenson went to check it out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A seafood restaurant based in Chicago is getting ready to open its third Charlotte location in just the last five months.

Brown Bag Seafood Company first opened back in August at Birdkdale Village in Huntersville.

Then last month, a second location opened in South End in the Lowe’s Tech Hub.

Next Tuesday, Jan. 17, the third location will open at 11 a.m. in uptown at the Ally Charlotte Center. It has a front patio area that will seat 24.

So, with three locations opening in just a few months, we wanted to see what Brown Bag was all about.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson went to check it out.

You may also like: Here’s how to win a $1 million restaurant

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.