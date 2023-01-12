Bake up some delicious bagels with Crust Punk Baking Owner Jeff McElwee started his bagel business with intentions of helping others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local baker is making a name for himself by whipping up some unique bagel options, not long after he opened his business thanks to a unique cause.

Jeff McElwee owns Crust Punk Baking in Charlotte, and perfected his craft of bagel-making during the pandemic while holding fundraisers for local restaurant workers who had been out of work.

He isn’t new to the restaurant business though, having worked in it for 17 years and landing an appearance on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’ That hasn’t stopped him from trying some new tasteful twists on bagels.

Some of the options include cinnamon and sugar. Others are more salty. Others still are smoked over hickory chips for hours to create a smoky taste, but the flavor list doesn’t stop there.

Crust Punk’s bagels are delivered to more than a dozen cafés and coffee shops around the area, and can be purchased on Uber Eats and Grub Hub.

